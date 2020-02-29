Coronavirus: State of emergency declared in parts of Australia

Zac E. Lee RT @joxer: While Scotty from Marketing fart arses around telling us we need to remain Australians to get through the pandemic, Victorian Pr… 1 minute ago マリオ🇹🇼🇬🇧🇦🇺🇯🇵 RT @theage: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of emergency for four weeks as the state government steps up its attempt… 2 minutes ago [email protected] apo RT @abcmelbourne: The Victorian Government has declared a state of emergency in response to #coronavirus. "These are extraordinary measure… 6 minutes ago KFOR Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties in Oklahoma on Sunday amid COVID-19 coronavirus… https://t.co/iism6mIqVH 10 minutes ago Elsa Leonis Victoria - State of Emergency declared. Western Australia - all household bills cancelled. Tasmania - oh look over… https://t.co/5iUdbaapfX 12 minutes ago Orgella PR The #CoronaVirus is spreading rapidly across the globe and South Africa has declared state of emergency. Here’s how… https://t.co/2zPtrHN7iG 12 minutes ago Fred Petty RT @KeishaBottoms: In an effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, I have declared a State of Emergency within the city of Atlanta, pro… 12 minutes ago Oksana Parafeniuk update: Ivano-Frankivsk just did the same. Actually, Chernivtsi was the first that declared state of emergency few… https://t.co/D9E5BtSySl 14 minutes ago