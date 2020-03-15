Tanzania: Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Immanuel RT @NationBreaking: TANZANIA CONFIRMS first case of coronavirus; Health ministry says the 46-year-old woman returned yesterday from Belgium… 59 seconds ago ___Shiraz RT @citizentvkenya: Tanzania confirms first coronavirus case; a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman who arrived in the country yesterday from Belgi… 3 minutes ago Empress Eunice RT @GhettoRadio895: Tanzania confirms first case of #corona virus. Health ministry says the patient returned from Belgium #Goteana https://… 7 minutes ago The Other Guy RT @Baker_Reports: #BreakingNews Tanzania 🇹🇿 confirms its first case of Coronavirus. She is a 46-year-old Lady who arrived in Tanzania yes… 8 minutes ago Chesterton RT @Hot_96Kenya: Tanzania confirms first coronavirus case; a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman who arrived in the country yesterday from Belgium… 8 minutes ago Kelvin K RT @cgtnafrica: BREAKING! #Tanzania confirms first case of COVID-19, becoming the 27th country to report a case. https://t.co/iPEHSO8UP9 8 minutes ago The Joe_KE RT @TanashaDonaa: Tanzania confirms first coronavirus case; a 46-year-old Tanzanian woman who arrived in the country yesterday from Belgium… 8 minutes ago Namata Violet RT @NamajjaIreneNBS: Tanzania confirms first case of Coronavirus from a woman who arrived in the country yesterday from Belgium #NBSUpdate… 10 minutes ago