Tanzania: Tanzania Confirms First Coronavirus Case

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
[Monitor] The ministry of health on March 16, announced the first coronavirus case in Tanzania.
Tanzania: Tanzania Records First Coronavirus Case

[Vanguard] Tanzania on Monday became the latest East Africa country to confirm its first case of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and...
