Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Kenya: Coast General Hospital's 19-Bed Capacity Private Wing Repurposed to Covid-19 Isolation Unit

Kenya: Coast General Hospital's 19-Bed Capacity Private Wing Repurposed to Covid-19 Isolation Unit

allAfrica.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Mombasa -Mombasa county government Monday transformed a 19-bed capacity private wing at the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) into a Covid-19 Isolation Unit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Hospitals Will Run out of Beds If Coronavirus Spikes

US Hospitals Will Run out of Beds If Coronavirus Spikes 01:01

 US Hospitals Will Run out of Beds If Coronavirus Spikes Analysis based on data from several official sources finds that no U.S. state will have the hospital capacity to treat those infected with COVID-19, should the virus spike. According to 'USA Today,' it's possible that for every single hospital...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kenya confirms two more COVID-19 cases bringing country's total to three [Video]

Kenya confirms two more COVID-19 cases bringing country's total to three

Kenya has confirmed two more COVID-19 cases bringing the country's total to three. The footage, filmed on March 15, shows staff at the Mbagathi County Hospital's infectious disease unit getting into..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:46Published
Worries about hospital capacity drive COVID-19 response [Video]

Worries about hospital capacity drive COVID-19 response

With COVID-19, health officials are no longer talking about stopping the spread of the disease. Now, they're just hoping to slow it down.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Coronovirus update: Covid-19 patient admitted to KwaZulu-Natal hospital's isolation unit

Mediclinic has confirmed that a patient with Covid-19 has been admitted to Mediclinic Victoria hospital KwaZulu-Natal.
News24

South Africa: Coronovirus Update - COVID-19 Patient Admitted to Kwazulu-Natal Hospital's Isolation Unit

[News24Wire] Mediclinic has confirmed that a patient with Covid-19 has been admitted to Mediclinic Victoria hospital in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.
allAfrica.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeamHassanJoho

Team Hassan Joho RT @DOHMombasa: The @MombasaCountyKe has taken into account several measures in curbing the Corona Virus epidemic . This includes ; An i… 5 minutes ago

DOHMombasa

Department of Health Mombasa The @MombasaCountyKe has taken into account several measures in curbing the Corona Virus epidemic . This includes ;… https://t.co/vvvdsZibX6 6 minutes ago

News_Kenya

Breaking News Coast General Hospital’s 19-bed capacity private wing repurposed to Covid-19 isolation unit: MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 16… https://t.co/n7EBivxnfD 13 minutes ago

mrdasar

ABDULAHI DASAR Kenya: Coast General Hospital's 19-Bed Capacity Private Wing Repurposed to Covid-19 Isolation Unit https://t.co/NGx0CYz1Eh 19 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Kenya: Coast General Hospital's 19-Bed Capacity Private Wing Repurposed to Covid-19 Isolation Unit https://t.co/c68Ai89LVo 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.