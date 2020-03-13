Kenya: Coast General Hospital's 19-Bed Capacity Private Wing Repurposed to Covid-19 Isolation Unit
Monday, 16 March 2020 () [Capital FM] Mombasa -Mombasa county government Monday transformed a 19-bed capacity private wing at the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) into a Covid-19 Isolation Unit.
