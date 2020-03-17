Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Rwanda: Coronavirus Cases Rise to Seven

Rwanda: Coronavirus Cases Rise to Seven

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
[New Times] The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Rwanda, has risen to seven following two more people who tested positive on Monday, the Ministry of Health said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News 03:28

 THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.