Kenya: It's All Lies, Returnee Says of Al-Shabaab Promises to Youth Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

[Nation] A paltry Sh14,000 lunch allowance split between nine unemployed youth, a promise to serve in the Somali National Army and a promised Sh10 million pay-out is all it took to convince the Kenyan youngsters into joining Al-Shabaab.

