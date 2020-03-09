Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case

BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
This is a new case independent of the index case.

The post BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Third confirmed case of coronavirus in Michigan [Video]

Third confirmed case of coronavirus in Michigan

The State of Michigan has confirmed its third presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Michigan

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published
Third Coronovirus case confirmed in Lee County [Video]

Third Coronovirus case confirmed in Lee County

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a third case of the Coronavirus in Lee County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Third Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Broward County

On Sunday evening, the Florida Department of Health confirmed a third positive case of the coronavirus in Broward County.
cbs4.com

Honduras registers third coronavirus case, president says

Honduran authorities have detected the Central American country's third case of coronavirus infection, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Friday.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HRH_klover

Khadijah RT @TheICIR: BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third case of coronavirus https://t.co/8GDdahOZfC #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdates #coronavirusNigeri… 26 seconds ago

akin_more

Akinola Oyewobi RT @PremiumTimesng: “This is a new case independent of the index case of a 30 year-old Nigerian, female, who returned from the UK on 13th M… 5 minutes ago

Iamchukslyon9

Mazi Chuks Lyon Anthony BREAKING » Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case https://t.co/BJevF6t2ZW https://t.co/ncFN6WAg8I 7 minutes ago

Chukslyonews_

Chukslyonews BREAKING » Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case https://t.co/NYcZkKbag5 https://t.co/DzUCmHueFH 7 minutes ago

AyoolaSaheed16

Ayoola Saheed RT @SaharaReporters: BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Third #Coronavirus Case | Sahara Reporters According to @LSMOH, the new patient is a Nigeri… 9 minutes ago

motoso__

Big Brother RT @SaharaReporters: BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Third Coronavirus Case | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/2jvJTyZ0nI 9 minutes ago

metropelly

Oronsaye Godwin Dare RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case https://t.co/3jpNZTR3SD 10 minutes ago

the_expressnews

The Express News BREAKING: Nigeria confirms Third case of Coronavirus https://t.co/8LhuJt7bY0 https://t.co/rerSn7ty2G 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.