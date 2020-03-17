Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > BREAKING: Amidst coronavirus crisis, Nigerian doctors begin strike

BREAKING: Amidst coronavirus crisis, Nigerian doctors begin strike

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Doctors in Abuja say they are being owed salaries for two months.

The post BREAKING: Amidst coronavirus crisis, Nigerian doctors begin strike appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Amara_Nasa

Ada-Onwanetilora♥️ RT @PremiumTimesng: BREAKING: Amidst coronavirus crisis, Nigerian doctors begin strike https://t.co/8DCFt6st3R 33 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.