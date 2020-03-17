Global  

Nigeria: Amidst Coronavirus Crisis, Nigerian Doctors Begin Strike

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
[Premium Times] As different countries of the world pool resources to combat the coronavirus crisis, doctors in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Tuesday announced they were proceeding on an "indefinite strike".
Italy rushes to promote new doctors to relieve coronavirus crisis

Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus...
Reuters

