Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The committee is expected to decide whether the government should ban flights into Nigeria from high-risk countries or gathering at social activities and festivals.
The post Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this