Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case

Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The committee is expected to decide whether the government should ban flights into Nigeria from high-risk countries or gathering at social activities and festivals.

The post Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case

This is a new case independent of the index case. The post BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Premium Times Nigeria

Coronavirus: More cases suspected in Nigeria as Lagos conducts fresh tests

The Lagos government said it would commence the contact tracing of passengers on the British Airways flight the third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus...
Premium Times Nigeria

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.