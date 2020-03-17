Coronavirus: Taskforce to decide on travel bans as Nigeria confirms third Covid-19 case



Recent related news from verified sources BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case This is a new case independent of the index case. The post BREAKING: Nigeria confirms third coronavirus case appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Premium Times Nigeria 4 hours ago



Coronavirus: More cases suspected in Nigeria as Lagos conducts fresh tests The Lagos government said it would commence the contact tracing of passengers on the British Airways flight the third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus...

Premium Times Nigeria 2 hours ago



