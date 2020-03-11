Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: Trump approves deferral of $300bn for tax payments

Coronavirus: Trump approves deferral of $300bn for tax payments

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The U.S. government says the approval of deferral of $300 billion in tax payments will help Americans weather the impact of coronavirus.

The post Coronavirus: Trump approves deferral of $300bn for tax payments appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Government Discusses $1000 Direct Payments To Americans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Government Discusses $1000 Direct Payments To Americans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 The coronavirus has infected more than 198,000 people across the globe with a death toll of over 7,900. Every state in America has confirmed cases of the respiratory illness as the country grapples with the outbreak. U.S. infections have surged past 6,500 cases, with Kentucky and Illinois recording...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus

The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Officials Asking IRS to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Officials Asking IRS to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus

President Trump is proposing an economic stimulus plan to Congress to help taxpayers.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively...
SeattlePI.com

Alert: Trump says US will defer tax payments, for some impacted filers, for 3 months amid measures to lessen impact of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US will defer tax payments, for some impacted filers, for 3 months amid measures to lessen impact of virus.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NaturalNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.