Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions

Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The 21 groups made the call barely 24 hours after Nigeria confirmed its third case of Covid-19.

The post Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What It’s Like To Be On Coronavirus Lockdown In Italy [Video]

What It’s Like To Be On Coronavirus Lockdown In Italy

Italy has imposed a quarantine on the entire country in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, telling its some 60 million residents to stay at home as travel restrictions are put in place and public..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published
Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus [Video]

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus

Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday. P.M. Giuseppe..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple iPhone sales down 60% in China in February as coronavirus hit

Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China across February as the region enforced restrictions on travel and public gatherings to counter the threat of...
9to5Mac

Coronavirus: Life under lockdown in Italy

The country is adjusting to restrictions on travel and public gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News


Tweets about this

shrewda

Modele Yanju #Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions https://t.co/DySZMUNRhd 27 minutes ago

naijama

Ayo Obe RT @PremiumTimesng: Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions https://t.co/yUgY2c6QdU 49 minutes ago

scarfizal

PATRIOT Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions https://t.co/dDzZ7Pb8RS 3 hours ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions https://t.co/53lIFJpwfh https://t.co/ukvElKcnZm 4 hours ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/NdkLQC8kXV 4 hours ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions https://t.co/xIRug9nFh3 4 hours ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Coronavirus: Nigerian CSOs want public gatherings limited, travel restrictions https://t.co/yUgY2c6QdU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.