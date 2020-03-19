BREAKING: LASU postpones convocation indefinitely over Coronavirus Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )





The post BREAKING: LASU postpones convocation LASU is shutting down in compliance with the directive by the state government that schools should shut down in the state from Monday, March 23,The post BREAKING: LASU postpones convocation indefinitely over Coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this