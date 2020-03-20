Global  

Nigeria hasn’t approved chloroquine for coronavirus treatment — Minister

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
NAFDAC on Friday said it has approved the production of Chloroquine for clinical trials in tackling COVID-19.

Nigeria hasn't approved chloroquine for coronavirus treatment — Minister
