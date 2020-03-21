Global  

Coronavirus: Lagos hospitals treat people suffering chloroquine poisoning- Official

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
An official describes how the massive consumption of chloroquine—as a measure to fight Coronavirus—was caused by the circulation of unverified information.

The post Coronavirus: Lagos hospitals treat people suffering chloroquine poisoning- Official appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
