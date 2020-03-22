South Africa: Hotel Tycoon Sol Kerzner Has Died Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

[News24Wire] Sun City developer and international hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died at the age of 84, Kerzner family spokesperson Ian Douglas has confirmed. 👓 View full article

