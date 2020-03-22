Global  

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The world aviation giant says it would restrict itself to cargo operation after coronavirus rendered passenger flights unviable.

The post BREAKING: Emirates Airlines suspends all passenger flight operations appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
