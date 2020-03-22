Global  

Major discussions in House of Representatives last week

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The House of Reps called for a ban on public gatherings especially at churches, mosques and other places of worship over COVID-19.

The post Major discussions in House of Representatives last week appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
