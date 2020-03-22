Global  

BREAKING: U.S. Senator tests positive for coronavirus

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 22 March 2020
Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, says he showed no symptoms but would remain quarantined throughout treatment.

The post BREAKING: U.S. Senator tests positive for coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus 01:44

 A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them of the situation.

