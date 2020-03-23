EIN Agriculture News Africa: As Climate Change Impacts Accelerate, We Need to Re-Think the Human Right to Water https://t.co/AUcrg3S9tv 22 minutes ago

Gabriel Eckstein Africa: As Climate Change Impacts Accelerate, We Need to Re-Think the Human Right to Water https://t.co/6I7uc8SaBg 1 hour ago

ABDULAHI DASAR Africa: As Climate Change Impacts Accelerate, We Need to Re-Think the Human Right to Water https://t.co/AVNY3hxuXy 1 hour ago

African Peace Africa: As Climate Change Impacts Accelerate, We Need to Re-Think the Human Right to Water https://t.co/L3oxJutOOQ 1 hour ago

BetzyEO RT @BZgeo: 10/n #WorldWaterDay: @EOBetzy et al.'s 2015 study also built on a 2011 @SERVIRGlobal study by @EricOnEarth, @ALimaye1, @Africa_S… 8 hours ago

Deon Shekuza RT @GreatLakesPeck: Imagine being in southern Africa, where climate change has made drought impacts more severe, food is in short supply, a… 8 hours ago