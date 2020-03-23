Global  

Uganda: - 84 Passengers Travelled With Confirmed Virus Case - Health Minister

allAfrica.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
[Monitor] There were about 84 passengers on the plane that transported the 36-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.
