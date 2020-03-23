Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise

World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The theme of the 2020 United Nations World Water Day is 'Water and Climate Change.'

The post World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water

World Water Day: Many in Chile lack access to water 02:56

 Many people in Chile are facing a serious lack of water, caused by drought and government policies.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

naughty5inguy

Kene 👑 RT @PremiumTimesng: World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise https://t.co/Ck3EPJAwcS 8 minutes ago

SirOyero

Iconic Oyero🔬☂️ 🇳🇬 RT @PremiumTimesng: World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise https://t.co/fhEYU8Vzxa… 38 minutes ago

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise… https://t.co/GzKEQivqLG 41 minutes ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/xrjQai3c8c 41 minutes ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times #World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 44 minutes ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise… https://t.co/pGULaMuZzJ 45 minutes ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times World Water Day: Group seeks declaration of emergency on water sector as Coronavirus cases rise https://t.co/Ck3EPJAwcS 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.