Coronavirus: Abba Kyari reportedly tests positive; Kingibe, others to be tested Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

There is no official confirmation yet, but officials including a presidential aide did not deny the report.



The post Coronavirus: Abba Kyari reportedly tests positive; Kingibe, others to be tested appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this