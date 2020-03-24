Global  

Cameroonian music star Manu Dibango dies from Coronavirus

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Last week, his family announced that Manu Dibango, named UNESCO Artist for Peace in 2004, had contracted coronavirus

The post Cameroonian music star Manu Dibango dies from Coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: Saxophone great Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus

Saxophone great Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus 01:15

 The Cameroonian jazz legend dies in Paris aged 86 after catching coronavirus.

