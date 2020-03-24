Global  

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 visits Aso Rock, inspects Abba Kyari’s office

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Task Force declined comments on their mission to Aso Rock.

The post Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 visits Aso Rock, inspects Abba Kyari's office appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
