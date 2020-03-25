Global  

Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Dozens of Soldiers in Chad, Nigeria

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
[DW] Boko Haram has launched its deadliest assault yet against troops in Chad. In a separate attack, the militant group killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush in eastern Borno state.
