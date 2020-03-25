Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’

Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The official said "many families will be destroyed forever" if the country didn't get to grips with its coronavirus outbreak in the next three weeks".

The post Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India locks down 1.3 billion people

India locks down 1.3 billion people 01:56

 India locks down 1.3 billion people

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karenricks

karen ricks RT @RitchieJodi: India announces coronavirus lockdown for its entire 1.3 BILLION population from midnight via https://t.co/ukePCFr1gS https… 48 seconds ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 India announces coronavirus lockdown for its entire 1.3 BILLION population from midnight via https://t.co/ukePCFr1gS https://t.co/bGALAkxsim 1 minute ago

Sirdeeq02

Saddiqu RT @PremiumTimesng: Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’ via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 3 minutes ago

PremiumTimesng

Premium Times Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’ via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 5 minutes ago

Rehmanparray1

Rehman parray RT @WarsontheBrink: #Coronavirus Update India: - 566 confirmed cases - 10 deaths - 40 recoveries - Country wide Lockdown for 21 days -… 5 minutes ago

ChandiMaata

chandi_maata RT @nailainayat: Indian PM Modi announces full coronavirus lockdown across the country for the next 21 days. https://t.co/4M5qwknJOP 7 minutes ago

mitchdabarber

Michel Palma. RT @OfficialJoelF: 1.3 billion people living in India will be on a total lockdown for at least 21 days. https://t.co/GsjaQEk4Ab https://t.c… 8 minutes ago

real_Stephanie

Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 RT @AFP: India's billion-plus population goes into a three-week lockdown, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as th… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.