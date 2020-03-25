The official said "many families will be destroyed forever" if the country didn't get to grips with its coronavirus outbreak in the next three weeks". The post Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

You Might Like

Tweets about this karen ricks RT @RitchieJodi: India announces coronavirus lockdown for its entire 1.3 BILLION population from midnight via https://t.co/ukePCFr1gS https… 48 seconds ago MSM is Pravda 🐻 India announces coronavirus lockdown for its entire 1.3 BILLION population from midnight via https://t.co/ukePCFr1gS https://t.co/bGALAkxsim 1 minute ago Saddiqu RT @PremiumTimesng: Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’ via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 3 minutes ago Premium Times Coronavirus: India’s 1.3 billion population ‘locked down’ via 24liveblog https://t.co/dDPzFOGJsV 5 minutes ago Rehman parray RT @WarsontheBrink: #Coronavirus Update India: - 566 confirmed cases - 10 deaths - 40 recoveries - Country wide Lockdown for 21 days -… 5 minutes ago chandi_maata RT @nailainayat: Indian PM Modi announces full coronavirus lockdown across the country for the next 21 days. https://t.co/4M5qwknJOP 7 minutes ago Michel Palma. RT @OfficialJoelF: 1.3 billion people living in India will be on a total lockdown for at least 21 days. https://t.co/GsjaQEk4Ab https://t.c… 8 minutes ago Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 RT @AFP: India's billion-plus population goes into a three-week lockdown, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as th… 8 minutes ago