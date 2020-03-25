Global  

JUST IN: Prince Charles tests positive to coronavirus

Premium Times Nigeria Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Prince Charles, 71, has been displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health."

The post JUST IN: Prince Charles tests positive to coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
