JUST IN: Prince Charles tests positive to coronavirus

Rick, 4 Trump in 2020 #MAGA RT @Rionach_KAG: So many elites are testing positive. I just find it remarkable that these protected people who live in fantasy land all te… 9 seconds ago

Ioan Marc Jones Prince Charles and the Royal Family getting tests is the latest episode in the 'Coronavirus unearthing strikingly o… https://t.co/teiS1vNQ1P 21 seconds ago

lorraine soft-clothes-only Princess Diana seeing sick, vulnerable people wait for rona tests while a bunch get used up by asymptomatic royals… https://t.co/L3hm3n9QcW 47 seconds ago

المجنون RT @Reuters: JUST IN: Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/g4fdimXnpD 1 minute ago

Ugochukwu Umeh RT @PremiumTimesng: Prince Charles tests positive to coronavirus https://t.co/i6BzDZ5ujv 3 minutes ago

Julie Converses🇺🇸Text Trump to 88022⭐⭐⭐ RT @DebHaslam: I don’t wish the Prince any will ill...but this breaking news seems selfish as there are thousands of people fighting for th… 5 minutes ago

bridget craig RT @chrisnayloruk: Bit out of touch but a few things, first: So Prince Charles tests positive, yes? Sympathies to him ofc. But I thought we… 6 minutes ago