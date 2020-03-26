Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Doctors, Nurses Strike Over Govt's Failure to Provide Safety

Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Doctors, Nurses Strike Over Govt's Failure to Provide Safety

allAfrica.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
[New Zimbabwe] Doctors and nurses in public hospitals have gone on strike with immediate effect following government's failure to provide them with protective clothing and better working conditions in light of the increasing coronavirus threats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Doctors, Nurses Strike Over Govt's Failure to Provide Safety https://t.co/3d2eg9diDv #newspapers #feedly 28 minutes ago

mrdasar

ABDULAHI DASAR Zimbabwe: COVID-19 – Doctors, Nurses Strike Over Govt's Failure to Provide Safety https://t.co/5rlvRuX2eo 39 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Doctors, Nurses Strike Over Govt's Failure to Provide Safety https://t.co/xwG5aGDTZ4 1 hour ago

nanniespence83

Janna Spence @Reuters @WHO @DrTedros Please help us in Zimbabwe. Our hospitals have no running water or electricity. Yesterday o… https://t.co/O55UIlv7H3 3 hours ago

TheDailyTimeZim

The DailyTimes Newspaper Zimbabwe doctors & nurses tools down amid COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/ru2jRyr9cU https://t.co/YT4Q7NqceZ 4 hours ago

AdeolaFayehun

Adeola Fayehun RT @263Chat: Doctors Down Tools Over Coronavirus As Nurses Join In #Zimbabwe medical doctors have downed tools citing the unavailability of… 14 hours ago

JrKambewa

chirumhanzi RT @healthtimeszim: #JustIn #Zimbabwe Doctors and Nurses Down Tools Amid #Covid_19 Crisis... read here https://t.co/DylcuP7mPE @MoHCCZim @… 15 hours ago

simbarashemuch9

simbarashe muchenje @karidzaJack @KMutisi You are running parallel to the point of discussion.we are talking about Covid 19 risk allowa… https://t.co/cSrhl83NxB 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.