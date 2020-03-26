Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ

Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ

Premium Times Nigeria Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The Defence Headquarters says the terrorists’ hideout was destroyed in an air strike at Muktu in Northern Borno.

The post Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AhmadSa25578854

Queen of the North RT @ArewaBlue: The Nigerian Military Destroys Terrorists’ Hideout In Borno - ArewaBlue #ArewaBlue #Nigeria #News #LocalNews #WorldNews #Pr… 3 days ago

SamuelOyewole11

Samuel Oyewole RT @voiceofnigeria: Nigerian Military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno https://t.co/LD23WEB9Os https://t.co/gy2EzEf8ia 4 days ago

ArewaBlue

ArewaBlue The Nigerian Military Destroys Terrorists’ Hideout In Borno - ArewaBlue #ArewaBlue #Nigeria #News #LocalNews… https://t.co/SYNoisW9wT 4 days ago

Sir_K____

Odeh Kindness💦🛒 RT @TheNationNews: Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ https://t.co/u3DZRaJ5X4 4 days ago

the_expressnews

The Express News Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ https://t.co/WrFqOkYG9f https://t.co/ja9Z2XJDR8 4 days ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Nigeria: Nigerian Military Destroys Terrorists' Hideout in Borno - Dhq https://t.co/ATBq0xaO4R 4 days ago

Aliyu4ever

Hassan Aliyu Nigerian military destroys terrorists’ hideout in Borno – DHQ https://t.co/qWAB1Vk5Tk https://t.co/ixZpU4TWxr 4 days ago

Nexteditionews1

Next Edition News RT @NextEditionNews: Nigerian Military Destroys Terrorists’ Hideout In Borno –DHQ https://t.co/v7Mm4i1iyV https://t.co/MWmt20tWxQ 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.