Africa: Former U.S. Diplomats, Generals and Intelligence Officials Appeal to Trump to Make Full Use of Defense Procurement Act Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[National Security Action] The following statement was signed by more than 100 former high-ranking diplomats, military and intelligence officers and government officials. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this