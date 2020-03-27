Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020

South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020

allAfrica.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
[Govt of SA] Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from the 1st of April 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020 https://t.co/SWyxHoUBt4 2 days ago

DGkriziotis

Dimo Griziotis 🇬🇧 RT @GwedeMantashe1: I, Samson Gwede Mantashe, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa & will obey, respect & uphold t… 3 days ago

EFF_Supporters

EFF Supporter South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 ... https://t.co/26ErhrtM0O 3 days ago

iamscaz

ceejay agbo RT @AnthoniaOrji: South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020: [Govt of SA] Minis… 3 days ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020 https://t.co/QJ3gnIpCJf 3 days ago

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020 https://t.co/rvho0aXcjY 3 days ago

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment of Fuel Prices Effective From 1 April 2020: [Govt of SA]… https://t.co/WghrVpEPPL 3 days ago

urbanstorian

#PoliceBrutality RT @fridamaskani: Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has held meetings with the South African Petroleum Industry Assoc… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.