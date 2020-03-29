Nigeria: COVID-19 - President Buhari to Address Nation Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

[Premium Times] President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Sunday by 7:00 p.m., his office has said, amidst criticisms by many Nigerians over his failure to address the country since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tricia RT @channelstv: Happening now: President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria. You can watch hi… 10 seconds ago Insight Media Group Full text of President Buhari's nationwide broadcast ADDRESS BY H.E. MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REP… https://t.co/LWMWxZ772j 2 minutes ago INNetwork *Happening now:* President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria. A Thread... 4 minutes ago