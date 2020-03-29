Global  

Nigeria: COVID-19 - President Buhari to Address Nation

allAfrica.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
[Premium Times] President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Sunday by 7:00 p.m., his office has said, amidst criticisms by many Nigerians over his failure to address the country since the COVID-19 pandemic broke.
