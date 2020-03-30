Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Nigeria: COVID-19 - Top Things President Buhari Said in His Special Broadcast

Nigeria: COVID-19 - Top Things President Buhari Said in His Special Broadcast

allAfrica.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the total lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Nigeria: COVID-19 - Top Things President Buhari Said in His Special Broadcast https://t.co/wmPIpnA8Lv 7 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Nigeria: COVID-19 - Top Things President Buhari Said in His Special Broadcast https://t.co/UDhOIp8D8n 11 minutes ago

DivTeche

CodeBee 🍥 RT @daily_trust: As part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday nig… 9 hours ago

daily_trust

Daily Trust As part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sun… https://t.co/DB7Inbf1gO 10 hours ago

ayo_osipitan

Gentle Ay If federal govt of Nigeria puts half of efforts Lagos govt is doing on d covid-19, things would be better, but whil… https://t.co/grIo8RFkNB 21 hours ago

ezu_ndubuisi

ogacommander The kind of things celebrated in Nigeria when a @MBuhari is the president. #BuhariResign, @ProfOsinbajo would have… https://t.co/fLWV9sQyix 1 day ago

justchrix

Chris Ifeanyi @waltskillslfc @Aaronarphaxad @DOlusegun @FarooqGajo @Imamofpeace did he say anything untrue?,,,, would u be able t… https://t.co/E8Hc2Wla1U 2 days ago

HNIC8

Olusolaa Ipadeola @MissFify Uncomfortable??I am more worried about the world getting a vaccine or a cure for Covid 19,so, my family&… https://t.co/Q6THeqdB8C 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.