Nigeria: Buhari Orders Three-Month Moratorium Loans for TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni Loans
Monday, 30 March 2020 () [Premium Times] President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a three month moratorium loans to all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni beneficiaries for three months, as relief efforts to tackel the Covid-19 impact in the Nigeria economy.
