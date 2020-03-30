Global  

Nigeria: Buhari Orders Three-Month Moratorium Loans for TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni Loans

Monday, 30 March 2020
[Premium Times] President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a three month moratorium loans to all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni beneficiaries for three months, as relief efforts to tackel the Covid-19 impact in the Nigeria economy.
