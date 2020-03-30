Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Ghana: President, Vice President Donate Three Months Salary to Combat Coronavirus

Ghana: President, Vice President Donate Three Months Salary to Combat Coronavirus

allAfrica.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
[Ghana Presidency] Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated his three months salary to the Covid-19 Fund established by President Akufo-Addo to help the vulnerable infected by the virus and also the frontline health officers who are combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: President Trump Orders GM To Produce Ventilators

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Orders GM To Produce Ventilators 00:18

 President Donald Trump is ordering General Motors to produce much-needed ventilators.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.