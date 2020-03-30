Coronavirus: France records 292 deaths in a day, total death toll now 2,606

Medics are still facing “life-threatening” shortages of PPE and the UK number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rises to 1,801. The death toll includes that of a 19-year-old with no underlying health conditions. Coronavirus accounted for 1% of all deaths in England and Wales in the week ending...
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy climbed by 756 to 10,779, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, the second successive fall in the... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Deutsche Welle