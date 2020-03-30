Global  

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
France has been under lockdown since March 17 and Prime Minister Édouard Philippe says the unprecedented peacetime restrictions on public life will remain in place.

The post Coronavirus: France records 292 deaths in a day, total death toll now 2,606 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
