BREAKING: Oyo governor Seyi Makinde tests positive for COVID-19

Premium Times Nigeria Monday, 30 March 2020
"I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE," the governor said.

The post BREAKING: Oyo governor Seyi Makinde tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
