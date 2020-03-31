Global  

Coronavirus: More troubles for Nigeria as oil price crashes below $20 — lowest in 18 years

Premium Times Nigeria Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The price of oil has sunk to levels not seen since 2002 as demand for crude collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Government aims to help stave off impact of coronavirus as oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia makes it even harder to stabilise economy.

