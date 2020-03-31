Nigeria: More Troubles for Nigeria As Oil Price Crashes Below $20 - Lowest in 18 Years Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

[Premium Times] As countries of the world continue to battle the spread of coronavirus, oil prices crashed below $20 amid a supply glut on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this