Face mask may increase coronavirus risk—WHO Director Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

“There is no specific evidence to suggest the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit."



The post Face mask may increase coronavirus risk—WHO Director appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IndicSage RT @drscott_atlanta: #Media asserting we all need to wear #masks There is no evidence that #masks will prevent transmission People who ar… 2 hours ago Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @AFP: To mask or not to mask? The rapid rethink on wearing a face mask comes as the number of novel #coronavirus deaths around the world… 5 hours ago cheapsunglasses RT @JoeOm4: #HumanityIsNotAVirus You Do Not Need Face Masks To Prevent Coronavirus—They Might Increase Your Infection Risk “The average h… 8 hours ago