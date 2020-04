Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

[Premium Times] African oil-producing and reliant countries have been among the most hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and declining oil price. Oil price crashed below $20 dollars on Monday, the lowest in 18 years. In particular, Senegal, Nigeria and Angola continue to face new challenges each day amid the threat of economic fallout. 👓 View full article