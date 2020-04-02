Global  

Somalia: Amnesty - U.S. in Denial Over Killing Civilians in Air Strikes

Thursday, 2 April 2020
[DW] Human rights group Amnesty has accused the US military of living in denial about civilian casualties due to airstrikes in Somalia. The number of operations against al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab has risen sharply since 2016.
