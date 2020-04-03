Global  

Nigeria: Nigerian Banks At Risk From Oil Price Slump, Coronavirus - Fitch Ratings

allAfrica.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
[Daily Trust] Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating agency based out of New York City and London, yesterday reported that Nigerian banks' credit profiles face severe risks from the oil price slump and operating environment disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further

Oil price war: Analysts expect prices to drop further 05:16

 Coronavirus pandemic continues to crush demand amid price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

