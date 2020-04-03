Oil Prices: OPEC to hold emergency meeting with Russia, others on output cut
Friday, 3 April 2020 () News of the proposed meeting resulted in a rally in price on Friday, with Brent Crude for June delivery rising by about 14.20 per cent increase to about $34.19 per barrel on Friday.
Saudi Arabia has called an emergency virtual meeting of OPEC and its partner Russia for Monday, fueling hopes that the two leading members of the coalition known as OPEC+ will agree to slash oil production in response to swooning global demand.