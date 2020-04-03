Kenya: Kenya Receives U.S.$50 Million From World Bank to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
Friday, 3 April 2020 () [Capital FM] The World Bank Group Board of Directors has approved US$50 million -Sh5.3 billion- in immediate funding to support Kenya's response to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic under a new operation - the Kenya COVID -19 Emergency Response Project.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths has escalated dramatically lately.
The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week, says Business Insider.
The World Health Organization's director-general revealed new stats in a media briefing recently.
"In the next few days, we will...