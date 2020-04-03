Global  

Kenya: Kenya Receives U.S.$50 Million From World Bank to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

allAfrica.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
[Capital FM] The World Bank Group Board of Directors has approved US$50 million -Sh5.3 billion- in immediate funding to support Kenya's response to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic under a new operation - the Kenya COVID -19 Emergency Response Project.
