Kenya: Govt Says It Is Capable of Producing 60 Million Masks for Distribution

allAfrica.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
[Capital FM] Nairobi -The government now says manufactures have assured it of their capacity to produce up t0 60 million masks for immediate distribution, as Kenyans braved for tougher measures ahead to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has killed four people so far in the country, and infected 122 others.
