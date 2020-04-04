Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Africa News > Kwara communities groan over five-day power outage

Kwara communities groan over five-day power outage

Premium Times Nigeria Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Some of the affected communities are Omu-Aran, Offa, Erin-Ile, Ijagbo, Ajase-Ipo, Oke-onigbin, Oro, Iloffa, Odo-Owa, Osi and some parts of Kogi, Osun and Ondo

The post Kwara communities groan over five-day power outage appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

isnotpolitics

Plain Facts Kwara communities groan over five-day power outage https://t.co/3I3rKjfKoV https://t.co/U3eCcorEE9 9 minutes ago

NSEupdate

Nigeria Stock Exchange News Kwara communities groan over five-day power outage #NSEUPDATE https://t.co/vcVwlVeL2E 9 minutes ago

NewsDeyNigeria

NewsDey.com Kwara Communities Groan Over Prolonged Power Outage https://t.co/EFIUsq3XuD 10 minutes ago

iblogmusik

Iblogmusik Kwara communities groan over prolonged power outage https://t.co/caoduz2uoj https://t.co/Fu1EA9riPS 11 minutes ago

9japickin

Swag Bender Kwara communities groan over prolonged power outage https://t.co/4exbKKLyY8 https://t.co/4HQWcIirHy 11 minutes ago

9japickin

Swag Bender Kwara communities groan over prolonged power outage https://t.co/4exbKKLyY8 https://t.co/mWCo7vBNJV 11 minutes ago

iblogmusik

Iblogmusik Kwara communities groan over prolonged power outage https://t.co/caoduz2uoj https://t.co/56Ee9iH02u 11 minutes ago

IndependentNGR

Independent Nigeria Kwara Communities Groan Over Prolonged Power Outage https://t.co/9u9ISVxOdT https://t.co/FvMVWQIW6U 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.