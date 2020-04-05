Global  

Nigeria: Consulate Announces Death of 3 Nigerians From COVID-19 in U.S.

allAfrica.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
[Vanguard] The Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, has confirmed the death of three Nigerians from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States.
