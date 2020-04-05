Lesotho: Finance Minister Majoro Says He is Ready to Take Over Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

[Lesotho Times] Finance minister Moeketsi Majoro, who was recently unanimously chosen by All Basotho Convention (ABC) legislators to succeed Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, says he is ready to take over when the veteran leader eventually retires. 👓 View full article

