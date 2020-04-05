Global  

JUST IN: Police arrest Funke Akindele

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The police said Naira Marley will also be arrested for attending Funke Akindele's party held for her husband's birthday.

The post JUST IN: Police arrest Funke Akindele appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
anyanwusandra

San4l For a public figure who is a role model to many and an ambassador to dettol, this is reckless. Maybe people do not… https://t.co/xpKiX5bVlI 1 minute ago

TundeMusaEkene

God's Blue Eyed Boy 🇳🇬 We need police to arrest Funke and avert community disobedience and @NCDCgov to distance from her. These two have b… https://t.co/UQMiT6l7Fe 7 minutes ago

Mobaus

Usman Mohammed RT @vanguardngrnews: JUST IN: Police arrest Funke Akindele for violating Social Distancing order Read more at: https://t.co/BbiaaBTV2i 9 minutes ago

funanyachukwu

❤Ifunanya❤ RT @I_amJesika: I don't know why police will arrest Funke Akindele after that heart felt apology, she owned up her shii, she apologized to… 12 minutes ago

OsineyeAdeola

Osineye Adeola Not just Funke Akindele then, if the police truly did arrest her, everyone who attended should be arrested, cause t… https://t.co/iEOtLlywYg 17 minutes ago

OTloaded

Official_otblogger JUST IN: Police arrest Funke Akindele over house party https://t.co/vo1U2ofU8Q https://t.co/CISpjO7YCC 22 minutes ago

richyropo

KING's Hand✍ RT @NaijaEverything: JUST IN: Moment Police officers from Panti storms Amen Estate to Arrest Actress Funke Akindele Bello https://t.co/I5AA… 24 minutes ago

B_O_O_G_I

SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANT RT @JayNaija: JUST IN : Lagos State Police arrest Funke Akindele https://t.co/SXIRU6hJ7m 25 minutes ago

